the party of Benfica vs Inter is a historically important meeting in the Champions League. The Benfica of roger schmidt, is in the fight for the title of the competition and needs to win this match to stay on the desired path. The team has had ups and downs throughout the season, but has managed to stay at the top of the table in Portugal’s top competition thanks to its offensive power and defensive solidity. A victory in this match would allow them to stay in the fight for the title and keep the pressure on their possible next rivals.
Next, we share how the starting eleven of both teams could look, thinking about the game:
BY – Vlachodimos: He is the team’s starting goalkeeper and is expected to be in charge of protecting Benfica’s goal against Inter’s powerful attack.
DFD-Bah : He has been a key piece in Benfica’s defense so far this season and his experience and skill could prove invaluable against Inter.
DFC-Silva: He is a solid and reliable defender who has shown his ability to deal with high-level forwards. He will be essential for Benfica’s defense if he starts for this match.
CDF – Otamendi: With his experience and leadership, Otamendi could be key in organizing the defense and protecting the team’s goal.
DFI – Grimaldo: His ability to go up and support in attack could be very useful for Benfica in this match, especially in counter-attack moments.
MC: Chiquinho – He has been an important piece in the midfield zone for Benfica and could be key to maintaining possession of the ball and controlling the pace of the game.
MC: Florentine – With his ability to recover balls and break opponents’ plays, Florentino is likely to start to solidify Benfica’s midfield.
E: Aursnes – Has shown his ability to create scoring chances and score important goals. It is likely that he will have an important role in Benfica’s attack.
MD: Mario – With his experience and ability to control the ball, Mário could be an important piece in Benfica’s midfield
CM: Rafael – With his ability to dribble and create scoring chances, Rafa could be a constant threat to the Inter defence.
DC: Goncalo Ramos – He is the team’s starting striker and his ability to create scoring chances and finish plays could be crucial for Benfica’s success in this match.
How the Benfica line-up would look like on the field (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: vlachodimos
Defenses: Bah, Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo
Midfielders: Mario, Rafa, Chiquinho, Florentino, Aursnes
Forwards: Goncalo Ramos.
BY: Onana – Young but experienced and confident goalkeeper, who has shown his ability to make important saves in key matches. Since the starting goalkeeper won’t be there, we will very surely see Onana.
RB: Dumfries – Right back with great physical power and ability to project offensively, he has shown a good understanding with his teammates. He will be the starter if nothing goes wrong.
DFC: Acerbi – An experienced central defender who possesses leadership skills and a great ability to read the game and anticipate the opposing team’s moves. It will most likely be a starter.
CBD: De Vrij – A solid central defender with great ability to defend in the area, as well as having good ball clearance. It is always an option for his team.
CB: Darmian – He is a wing defender who has great physical display and marking ability, he also contributes to the attack due to his speed and ability to cross. His polyfunctionality leaves him as the third central marker.
LI: Gosen – Left-back who has great technique and attacking ability, but is also very solid in defence. A leader on defense. One of the best players on his team. He will be the owner.
MC: Barella – The young midfielder is very complete, with defensive and offensive skills, great ability to distribute the ball and reach the area. One of the best on his team. He will be the starter without a doubt.
MC: Asllani – Versatile midfielder, who can play in various midfield positions, has good vision of the game and good recovery ability.
MC: Mkhitaryan – Creative and with great vision of the game, capable of generating dangerous plays from midfield, as well as having good definition.
DC: Lautaro Martinez – Very complete striker, capable of creating danger with his dribbling skills and goalscoring ability.
DC: Lukaku- A center forward with great physique and technique, he is the team’s goalscorer and one of the most feared by rival defenders.
What Inter’s lineup would look like on the pitch (5-3-2):
Goalie: Onana
Defenses: Acerbi, de Vrij, Darmian, Dumfries, Gosens
Midfielders: Barella, Mkhitaryan, Asllani
Forwards: Lautaro and Lukaku
