Onana miracle with Porto: Inter in the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Andre Onana makes a miracle in the added time of Porto-Inter: a save worth a goal by the former Ajax goalkeeper just a few seconds after the referee’s triple whistle: Taremi headed in with a sure shot a few meters from the Nerazzurri goalkeeper, the ball runs fast towards the corner on his right, but the backstroke is miraculous. Onana manages to deflect the ball, with the help of the post the ball does not end up in the goal and Inter earns qualification for the quarter-finals of the Champions League (twelve years after the last time). It ends 0-0 at Do Dragao in Porto, after the1-0 at San Siro (when Lukaku had scored).

Onana like Maignan: Porto-Inter and Tottenham-Milan, how many similarities in qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League

If a week ago, Mike Maignan with the miraculous save at the 93rd minute of Tottenham-Milan on Harry Kane had remembered the miracle of Zoff in Italy-Brazil 3-2 (at the 1982 World Cup in Spain the match that launched the Azzurri towards the third star, then demolishing Poland in the semi-final and Rumenigge’s Germany in the Bernabeu final) locking up a well-deserved 0-0 draw New White Hart Lane (after the 1-0 first leg with Brahim Diaz’s goal), Andrè Onana looks like… Magic Mike.

The two Rossoneri goalkeepers were decisive in a transition full of similarities that projects Inter and Milan among the top 8 teams in Europe.

And who knows, in Friday’s draw, theurn of Nyon don’t deliver a european super derby as happened twice at the beginning of the 2000s (semifinal 2002/2003 and quarterfinal 2004/2005, in both cases the Devil passed).

A Milan-Inter in the Champions League is a scenario that fascinates and at the same time terrifies many fans in the shadow of the Madonnina…

Subscribe to the newsletter

