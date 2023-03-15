The new Kia EV9 has been officially announced and it is an important step for Kia in terms of design.

Yesterday we had the first images and in that article we already concluded that the new EV9 has become a kind of South Korean Volvo. And that this is not so bad at all. It is a striking car that is a kind of sporty crossover that falls into the D segment. Kia has now officially presented the car to the public.

Kia EV 9 now official

What immediately stands out is the design. When the car was presented as a concept in Los Angeles in 2019, everyone was surprised: a whole new look. The design has been largely retained, which is sometimes different. I think it’s positive. The car gets a very own look, which we will undoubtedly see in other cars of the brand in the future.

Okay, back to the EV9. The car is the flagship of the brand. It is an electric SUV with three full rows of seats. The design language is called ‘Opposites United’. It characterizes the car with elegant lines and angular shapes. These are actually opposites, but the brand would like to make a statement. Kia is taking a risk here, not everyone will like the car (immediately). But cars like the Sportage and EV6 also fall under this design language and those cars sell well.

The front stands out because of the ‘Tiger Face’. And yes, if you look closely it looks like a tiger. Close your eyes a bit and with a little imagination the tiger appears. What is most striking are the vertical headlights that make the car optically higher. The car also has a cut in the side profile and a rear that has remained fairly sleek and simple. It’s a big butt that back and if we’re talking about animals: we see similarities with an elephant’s butt. And that’s not a bad thing, because these are impressive beasts. The flared wheel arches make the car look tougher and it looks like it can handle a few muddy paths.

Inside

There is plenty of space here. As mentioned earlier, there are three rows of seats. Ideal for a large family if you have to take half a football team with you on a Saturday morning. Fun fact: the seats in the GT line can be rotated so that you can face each other. Some passengers then drive backwards, if that doesn’t make you sick.

The EV9 stands on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and therefore has a low wheelbase and a completely flat floor. Ideal for transporting your new Ikea cupboard.

Where the outside is quite tough, the inside is subdued and quiet. We see a floating panoramic dashboard that extends from the steering wheel to the center console. This with three displays that look like one, two of which are 12.3 inches in size. Well done Kia! What we also like are the physical buttons, which we fortunately still see.

World premiere

Kia has now shown us the first images of the EV9. Soon information about the range, the horsepower, the Nm’s and kWh’s will follow. Of course we will keep you informed about this. The car will have its world premiere on March 28 this year.

This article Official: EV9 is literally the next step in Kia design! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Official #EV9 #literally #step #Kia #design