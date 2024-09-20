Little by little it seems that the America begins to recover memory, since after taking the National Classic in view of Chivaslater beat 3-0 Atlas to once again get fully into the fight for the Apertura 2024, of the Liga MXalthough to continue proving that he is back he will have to beat the Necaxathis Saturday, September 21st at the Victoria Stadium.
As mentioned, Coapa played well again and even their new reinforcement, the Chilean Victor Davilamade his debut as a goal scorer against the Rojinegros, remembering that this is his second adventure in Mexico, since he previously visited the shirts of Necaxa, Pachuca and Lionuntil he decided to leave for the CSKA Moscow from Russia.
The clash between Rayos and Águilas, scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, can be seen on television through the signal of TUDN and Channel 5without forgetting that in the United States there is also the option of Univision. In the case of online streaming, ViX Premium and TUDN They will be in charge of taking him to Mexico, with Fubo and TUDN being chosen for the United States.
At this moment, the azulcremas, directed by the Brazilian André Jardine and who are in search of the third championship, are tenth in the general table with twelve units, while those from Aguascalientes, under the command of Eduardo FentanesThey are eleventh with eleven points, so the winner of this match will surpass the other in the standings, which will give it a special flavor.
Mexico: ViX Premium and TUDN
USA: Fubo and TUDN
