⚽️ The Eagles fly at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium and beat Atlas 3-0 with goals from Rodrigo Aguirre at 9′, Víctor Dávila who made his debut with América at 58′ and Brian Rodríguez appeared at 77′.

Gaddi Aguirre was sent off in the 27th minute for the Rojinegros.#Adrenalin pic.twitter.com/pY5gBxYIEr — Adrenaline (@adrenaline) September 18, 2024

The clash between Rayos and Águilas, scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, can be seen on television through the signal of TUDN and Channel 5without forgetting that in the United States there is also the option of Univision. In the case of online streaming, ViX Premium and TUDN They will be in charge of taking him to Mexico, with Fubo and TUDN being chosen for the United States.