Art meets artificial intelligence: it does so in Milan, at the Meet Digital Culture Center – the International Center for Digital Art and Culture – where the exhibition “AI Yoga for Artistic Intelligences” was opened. In the exhibition curated by Valerio Borgonuovo, the synergy between contemporary art and generative artificial intelligence finds expression thanks to ten Italian artists – Accurat, Lorenzo Bacci and Flavio Moriniello, Roberto Beragnoli, Alessandra Condello, Francesco D’Isa, Lorem (Francesco D’Abbraccio), Katsukokoiso (Eugenio Marongiu), Mauro Martino, Andrea Meregalli and Mattia Piatti – open the doors of their imaginations by exploiting the potential of the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, a Copilot + PC with Snapdragon X Elite processor equipped with a neural unit capable of processing up to 45 trillion operations per second, assisting artists and amplifying their creativity.

An immersive path, which until September 29 winds through the galleries of the Meet up to an enveloping Immersive Room, leads the visitor on a sensory journey that invites them to question the role of AI as a muse, capable of shaping new forms of art and investigating universal themes such as time, memory, the environment and the nuances of the human soul.

” ‘Ai Yoga’ stands as a point of reference for understanding the impact of AI on the contemporary art scene, opening a stimulating dialogue on the future of creativity in the digital era” highlights Borgonuovo. Pietro Parodi, Communication Leader of Lenovo in Italy, echoes this, underlining how “the exhibition we have created is not only a celebration of technology, but also an invitation to reflect on the future of creativity. AI PCs are changing the way we create and perceive art, opening up new possibilities and challenging our beliefs, and we are proud to be able to celebrate this revolution in an iconic place like Meet”.