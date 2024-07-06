🔴⚪️ Guadalajara is back this Saturday! 🐐 Together, once again, on this path 👊 🎟️👉 https://t.co/NVD2AMZtAw pic.twitter.com/yVxhM8HJEF — CHIVAS (@Chivas) July 3, 2024

It should be noted that for the debut of the Flock in the Liga MX There will be no television channel to broadcast it, since the one in charge of bringing it to its followers will be the application of Chivas TVwhich you can hire through Amazon Prime Video. For a few days now, subscribers to the service that offers movies have the option of subscribing to the channel with exclusive Guadalajara content. Therefore, this Saturday it will broadcast its first match when the Argentine’s pupils Fernando Gago face the Red Devils.

🚨Chivas arrives on Amazon Prime! How much does it cost to watch the Sacred Flock matches?😱👇🏻👇🏻 39 pesos? We tell you 😱👇🏻🚨https://t.co/Fa2E385rh6 pic.twitter.com/DjBywrZx0W — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) July 4, 2024

The company explained the following: “CHIVASTV has a unique offering of exclusive content. Its focus on storytelling and the production of original series has given rise to iconic products such as ‘Detrás del Rebaño’, ‘Raíces’ and ‘Santuario Rojiblanco’, among others.”.