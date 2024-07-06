Chivas begins its journey in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXthis Saturday, July 6, when he receives the Toluca in it Akron Stadiumwith the aim of starting off on the right foot, since the fans are upset by the poor transfer market that the board carried out by not bringing in any major reinforcements, except for youth players for the lower categories and the Tapatio.
On the other hand, it is no open secret that Guadalajara will break its relationship with Televisawhich for years was in charge of broadcasting its matches on television, since it did not renew the link to experiment with something new. It is known that the red-and-white team will join the platform of Amazon Prime to broadcast their duels, but for now it has not been made official.
It should be noted that for the debut of the Flock in the Liga MX There will be no television channel to broadcast it, since the one in charge of bringing it to its followers will be the application of Chivas TVwhich you can hire through Amazon Prime Video. For a few days now, subscribers to the service that offers movies have the option of subscribing to the channel with exclusive Guadalajara content. Therefore, this Saturday it will broadcast its first match when the Argentine’s pupils Fernando Gago face the Red Devils.
In order to access the content of Chivas TV in Amazon Prime Videoyou must first have a subscription, which costs 99 pesos per month; if you are a new user, there is the option to get 30 days of free service. The subscription to Chivas TV through Prime Video Channels It costs 39 pesos per month and can be viewed on televisions and connected devices, including Fire TV, mobile devices and online.
The company explained the following: “CHIVASTV has a unique offering of exclusive content. Its focus on storytelling and the production of original series has given rise to iconic products such as ‘Detrás del Rebaño’, ‘Raíces’ and ‘Santuario Rojiblanco’, among others.”.
