Club Tigres UANL will make its presentation in the corresponding Matchday 1 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament facing Club Necaxa from the Estadio Universitario this Saturday, July 6 at 7:00 p.m.
The match of the San Nicolás de los Garza team will also represent its debut on the TV Azteca channel, after many years under the Televisa channel. The match can be seen in Mexico on television through TV Azteca and also on their respective digital platforms and streaming services in Mexico; while in the United States it can be seen through the Fox Deportes channels.
The feline team led by Veljko Paunovic He didn’t make many moves, at least until now, since they only renewed the bench with the Serbian after dismissing Robert Dante Siboldi and they signed Fernando Tapia to renew the goal.
For its part, the hydrocalido group comes from having several movements, three highs with: Raul Sandoval, Agustin Palavecino and Kevin Rosero and five casualties: Jair Cortes, Jorge Rodriguez, Andres Colorado, Braian Samudio and Edgar Mendez.
In Mexico, the match will be broadcast on Azteca Deportes En Vivo and Azteca 7, both TV Azteca channels. In the United States, the match will be broadcast on fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX Deportes.
