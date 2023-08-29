Through TikTokthe user Andrew Anthony (@iamiandyi) shows the images of a python sliding through the roof of a house in Australia, and the video already accumulates more than 16 million views.

“Only in Australia will you see a snake of 5 meters long in the suburbs” reads the description.

In the video you can see a carpet python sliding across the roof towards two trees quite naturally.

The moment was shocking for those who were watching the snake, because in an instant he poked his head to the sideswhich intimidated a lady who sounded scared.

Even so, the spectators of this unusual event stayed there watching the python settle in the tree. avoiding falling.

According to experts, it is explained that the snake was able to climb thanks to the muscles distributed evenly throughout the body.

“They look for a strong point, then use muscle and weight to support themselves before stretching to the next spot,” said Australian snake keeper, Snake Catcher Danto Yahoo News Australia.

He also explains that although it is common to see these snakes on the ground hunting, it is not uncommon for them to decide to climb trees to sunbathe, avoid people or hunt birds and possums.

Finally, he commented that “carpet pythons have between 80 and 100 small teethso a big one can cause damage if it catches you.”

So it is recommended keep distance If you ever come across one.

