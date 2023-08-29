Magaly Medina presented the preview of Érika Villalobos’ ampay in which the actress is seen giving passionate kisses with a mysterious ‘galán’. The Peruvian figure, who stayed away from the spotlight, seems not to hide and shows her love on public roads. “She lives an incredible love story with a ‘mature’ gallant who is not ‘Chino’. She rained hugs, kisses and even the celebration of her birthday ”is read in the promotional of the entertainment program.

What is Érika Villalobos’ ampay like?

As shown in the published images, the Peruvian artist even goes to his birthday and is shown by his side, denoting complicity and a lot of confidence. In another part of the shot, the actress passionately kisses the man, proving that they are more than friends.

Who is Erika Villalobos?

Érika Villalobos is a Peruvian communicator, screenwriter, actress and singer. She participated in several soap operas, series, movies and television programs such as ‘Whirlwind’, ‘La gran sangre’, ‘Zona de miedo’, ‘El chico de Oz’, among others. She was the ex-partner of the driver of ‘La Banda del Chino’, Aldo Miyashiro, with whom as a result of that love, she had 2 children. Erika Villalobos She has proven to be one of the most versatile actresses on the Peruvian scene, because she has also ventured into music, although at the moment, she is focused on national productions.

Érika Villalobos is a renowned Peruvian actress, with a long career in the artistic world. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

