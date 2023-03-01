Wednesday, March 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

On video, man hit an elderly woman at the ATM to rob her

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 1, 2023
in World
0
On video, man hit an elderly woman at the ATM to rob her


close

Olga Heinrichi was inside the ATM withdrawing cash.

Photo:

Andrea Moreno. TIME

Olga Heinrichi was inside the ATM withdrawing cash.

Authorities caught the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Nestor Toledo.

A 30-year-old man was arrested after beating a woman to steal money at a bank ATM in the town of Coronel Suárez (in Buenos Aires, Argentina), police sources reported. The violent assault occurred on Saturday and was recorded by the security cameras of the bank in that city.

See also  Tour de France 2022: LIVE, minute by minute, stage 6

Police sources indicated that it all started when Olga Heinrichi, 61, was inside the ATM of the Macro bank in Coronel Suárez withdrawing cash and a man entered who, without saying a word, beat her until she fell to the ground, and then robbed her of the money she had just extracted.

After the episode -which was recorded-, the offender escaped aboard a bicycle, while the woman filed the complaint at the local police station. Personnel from different police stations in the area, together with the local Investigations Subdelegation, carried out a procedure and managed to arrest the suspect in the attack.

(Also: Man who attacked a Colombian model will defend himself in freedom).

The video of the moment went viral on networks and several users rejected the fact. The victim would have been left with blows to his face, hand, spine, waist, and left leg.

The man was identified by police as Nestor Toledo, 30, who He has several records for crimes against property and was made available to the Assistant Prosecutor, the sources added.

More news in EL TIEMPO

-Strange tubular-shaped ship flies over the sky of Peru

See also  The video shows the heroic deeds of the Fire Brigade, who have shown that they are ready to do anything to save a poor dog in distress

-The chilling murder: they shot him in the face to steal his motorcycle

-Retired military man shot men who tried to steal his car; one died

The Nation / Argentina (GDA)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#video #man #hit #elderly #woman #ATM #rob

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Earthquake today 1 March 2023: all the latest shocks | Last minute Italy

Earthquake today 1 March 2023: all the latest shocks | Last minute Italy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result