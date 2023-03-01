On video, man hit an elderly woman at the ATM to rob her

A 30-year-old man was arrested after beating a woman to steal money at a bank ATM in the town of Coronel Suárez (in Buenos Aires, Argentina), police sources reported. The violent assault occurred on Saturday and was recorded by the security cameras of the bank in that city.

Police sources indicated that it all started when Olga Heinrichi, 61, was inside the ATM of the Macro bank in Coronel Suárez withdrawing cash and a man entered who, without saying a word, beat her until she fell to the ground, and then robbed her of the money she had just extracted.

After the episode -which was recorded-, the offender escaped aboard a bicycle, while the woman filed the complaint at the local police station. Personnel from different police stations in the area, together with the local Investigations Subdelegation, carried out a procedure and managed to arrest the suspect in the attack.

The video of the moment went viral on networks and several users rejected the fact. The victim would have been left with blows to his face, hand, spine, waist, and left leg.

The man was identified by police as Nestor Toledo, 30, who He has several records for crimes against property and was made available to the Assistant Prosecutor, the sources added.

The Nation / Argentina (GDA)