Friday, August 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

On video: guests of a newly opened hotel took lamps, towels and more

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in World
0
On video: guests of a newly opened hotel took lamps, towels and more

Close


Close

Guests flee the hotel after taking things from the room

Couple leaves the hotel after taking things from the room.

Photo:

Home File / dailymail.co.uk

Couple leaves the hotel after taking things from the room.

According to a hotel employee, the only thing that was not taken was the shampoos and soaps in the bathroom.

A couple came to the newly opened Dolphin Hotelin Pembroke Dock, Waleswithout luggage, according to Online Mailbut in the video you can see that at the time of their departure they take big bags loaded with things from the room in which they were guests.

See also  Not even Messi gave credit

(You can see: On video: this is how the rescue of children trapped in a cable car in Pakistan was seen).

They took two hand towels, an electric fan, a kettle, a block with USB ports, two lamps, a tea cart and the TV remote control.

The two guests used a page to make the reservation of the room that ransackedand everything they took is valued at 200 British pounds (more than a million Colombian pesos).

“The only thing those people didn’t take with them were the shampoos and soaps in the bathroom,” Natalie Newton, a hotel employee, told Online Mail.

(You might be interested in: Video: after committing millionaire shipping, three criminals are captured in the south of Bogotá).

He hotel owner put pictures of closed circuit television (CCTV)in a channel community communication asking to identify these people, emphasizing what shameful of the case.

“When we checked the CCTV, we identified that these people went out in the direction of the car to look for empty bags and fill them with items from their room,” Newton added.

With the intention of discovering who these people are, and that they recognize them for their deeds, the Dyfed Powys Police is investigating.

See also  Ukraine, the information of Prime Minister Draghi in the Senate: follow the LIVE- Video Gazzetta.it

(We recommend: Video: granny hits thieves who were robbing a young woman with a bag).

More news in EL TIEMPO:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#video #guests #newly #opened #hotel #lamps #towels

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lionel Messi appears in the video for the new song by Maluma and Yandel

Lionel Messi appears in the video for the new song by Maluma and Yandel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result