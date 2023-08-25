On video: guests of a newly opened hotel took lamps, towels and more

A couple came to the newly opened Dolphin Hotelin Pembroke Dock, Waleswithout luggage, according to Online Mailbut in the video you can see that at the time of their departure they take big bags loaded with things from the room in which they were guests.

They took two hand towels, an electric fan, a kettle, a block with USB ports, two lamps, a tea cart and the TV remote control.



The two guests used a page to make the reservation of the room that ransackedand everything they took is valued at 200 British pounds (more than a million Colombian pesos).

“The only thing those people didn’t take with them were the shampoos and soaps in the bathroom,” Natalie Newton, a hotel employee, told Online Mail.

He hotel owner put pictures of closed circuit television (CCTV)in a channel community communication asking to identify these people, emphasizing what shameful of the case.

“When we checked the CCTV, we identified that these people went out in the direction of the car to look for empty bags and fill them with items from their room,” Newton added.

With the intention of discovering who these people are, and that they recognize them for their deeds, the Dyfed Powys Police is investigating.

