Musk and Zuckerberg… It’s time to grow up!
The perfect time to drop the idea of a wrestling match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg was when it was first proposed. The second best time is now. Fortunately, Zuckerberg, the slightly more sane man, has decided that life is too short to continue this charade any longer.
By declining Musk’s latest offer of a “practice” match in Zuckerberg’s backyard, Musk gets a chance to save face in front of his adoring fans. We hope he learns from it. Zuckerberg wrote on Threads, last Sunday, August 13: “I think we can all agree that Elon is not serious, and it is time to move on.”
He added, “If Elon is serious about a real date and an official event, he knows how to reach me.” The post by the Meta-Platforms CEO came after a week or so in which Musk, not unlike his clumsy attempts to avoid buying Twitter, tried to find his way through another mess of late-night tweets about himself.
He began by announcing details of the match that Zuckerberg said he was not consulted about, such as plans to hold it in an “epic” venue in Italy (but not Rome). Musk then said he would be out for “months” due to an MRI injury. Finally, according to transcripts posted by his X (formerly Twitter) biographer, Musk suggested that the two CEOs meet on Monday, August 14, at Zuckerberg’s home, to have a fight in his backyard.
Obviously, that won’t happen because Zuckerberg is 39, not a teenage boy. But Zuckerberg’s refusal of the offer gives Musk what he’s been craving, an opportunity to promote to his supporters that Zuckerberg backed out and that Elon was the winner!
It does not harm Zuckerberg to give Musk’s fans a chance to believe that their hero has won, but the most reasonable people know that there is no need for these childish behaviors to continue, and that they have lasted long enough to make the two men losers in the end, and the combined loss amounted to $ 334 billion, as of Sunday, and there Many other things they should have turned their attention to.
Meta is having a strong year, but Zuckerberg’s reputation still hangs on the success of his faltering vision of Metaverse, which has so far not achieved much after it has recently become the subject of gossip. And Musk, in the midst of a chaotic renaming from Twitter to X, has hit the bottom of the site! The CEOs might also want to read a page from Jeff Bezos’ book.
The Amazon founder and partner Lauren Sanchez used the weekend to establish a $100 million fund to support communities affected by the devastating wildfires in Maui. No doubt Musk’s supporters will paint this embarrassing saga as some kind of genius strategy to promote the struggling X website.
But they laugh at themselves. The only reason any of this is happening is because the increasingly bizarre Musk seems lonely and bored. He desperately longs to be in the center of attention. Obviously, Zuckerberg, who was enjoying changing his public image, couldn’t resist the urge to play along with Musk, but the time had come for both men to come to maturity.
