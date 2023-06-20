Tuesday, June 20, 2023
On video, brutal attack on grandmother and her little granddaughter in France

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 20, 2023
in World
On video, brutal attack on grandmother and her little granddaughter in France


Attack in France on grandmother and granddaughter

The attack occurred on Monday June 19 in the city of Bordeaux.

Jordan Bardella’s Twitter (@J_Bardella)

The attack occurred on Monday June 19 in the city of Bordeaux.

The event was recorded in the city of Bordeaux this Monday. This is what is known.

A 73-year-old woman and her little granddaughter who were leaning out the door of her house were victims of a brutal attack by a man who was walking through the sector.

Authorities in France, where the attack occurred, released the video.

