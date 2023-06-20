Clochard beaten to death by two young men, dismayed in Pomigliano: “He was a good person, he will be missed”

Dismay in Pomigliano d’Arco for the tragic death of a 43-year-old homeless person. Frederick Akwasi Adofo, originally from Gambia, was the victim of a brutal beating in the night between Sunday and Monday, before dying in Nola hospital. To attack him, for no apparent reason, would have been two young men, as shown by the images of the cameras acquired by the carabinieri.

The 43-year-old did not ask for help but took refuge in a condominium courtyard. An ambulance rescued him here, called by someone who thought it was a simple illness. The investigations were launched only after a report from the hospital doctors. From the analysis of the cameras present in via Principe di Piemonte, it emerged that the man had been weighed by two young men, whom the carabinieri are hunting.

The case shocked the inhabitants of the Campania city, who left flowers and messages on the bench that Adofo used to occupy. He is in front of the supermarket in via Gramsci, where the 43-year-old often stopped to ask customers for some coins and help them carry the shopping. “He had a habit of drinking but it didn’t hurt anyone. He remembered the names and wished everyone a good day, whether they gave him anything or not,” a woman told Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno, who also cited some residents as saying the man had already been beaten in the past. “He was always with us, he ate something, he called us friends, my friend, we will miss him,” said the supermarket employees, while others recall that he used to wish “happy school” to the children in the area who passed him.

the mayor Raffaele Russo announced that the municipality will take care of the funerals, explaining that Pomigliano has always been “welcoming and generous towards everyone”. “There are still dark sides that we are waiting to know from the investigations we know, from what the people who knew him say, that he was a good person, who lived on alms and slept in the park,” said the mayor. “Meanwhile, the municipal administration will take care of the funerals precisely to give a signal to the citizens. But I have been mayor for many years and Pomigliano is a welcoming and generous city, he has always responded positively to the requests of the most unfortunate people ”.