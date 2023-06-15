Man might think half Hollywood is playing in Wes Anderson’s new film “Asteroid City”. The cast includes Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Matt Dillon, Adrien Brody and Maya Hawke…

In order to get this large group up the famous Red Stairs of the Festival Palace in Cannes, the 54-year-old had them driven up in a bus. Rather than opting for a hectic hotel like the Carlton, the Martinez, or the Majestic—as most A-listers do—Anderson preferred to stay with his entourage of nearly 100 people at his favorite French hideaway to live an hour outside of Cannes.

Each of Anderson’s films seems to take place in a different, specially created universe, colourful, quirky, whimsical and mostly enjoyable. Anderson’s locations, dubbed “WesWorld” by his cast, are very similar.

In Cannes, a handful of them recounted the experience.

A dissertation could be written about Wes’ style of work. Because Wes actually curates an overall experience for his actors; this extends to where we live and what we eat. He dresses very well and already puts himself in a film with his clothes; he wore Rive Gauche tweed with a yellow scarf on The French Dispatch. He’s never the ripped jeans and t-shirt guy. But always a magician who comes from the world he creates and who invites us to enter it.

With some films, the director goes straight into directing mode and you don’t really get to know him as a person. What makes working with Wes so delightful is that with him, socializing and work blend together: we keep in touch as a group, swapping stories and even becoming pretty close friends. Wes also makes no distinctions in the hierarchy. No star is bigger than the other, even if his name is Tom Hanks. It’s extremely egalitarian. No trailer is bigger than the other.

Stop: There are no trailers at all! Instead of sitting in a private caravan away from the action, all the actors sit together in a kind of lounge. When Wes comes over and says, “Rupert, see you in a minute?” I go on set and shoot.

Personally, I hate sitting in the trailer until it’s my turn. I don’t know who likes to do that, it feels like you’re in a birdcage. Mostly they are also depressingly horrible things with yellow wallpaper and nasty, very strange stains in the carpet. Who would rather sit in isolation and solve crossword puzzles instead of talking to other creative colleagues outside?! Wes Anderson’s sets are like playing with a friend.

On my last day of filming Asteroid City, I passed Wes’ balcony, from which he had a view of the entire film village. I said: “Too bad, this is my last day!” He called back: “Stay! Or do you have plans for tomorrow?” – “No, I’m free.” – “Then give me some time!” He went back into the room and added me to a few more scenes as an extra. Instead of three days, I stayed on set for almost three weeks. So if you see my face somewhere in the background, it’s because I really wanted to.