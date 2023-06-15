Thursday, June 15, 2023, 12:04



The Governing Council approved this Thursday the dismissal of Francisco Ponce Lorenzo as managing director of the Murcian Health Service (SMS). The resignation comes just three days after Ponce becomes a councilor for the Petrer City Council (Alicante), where he led the PP candidacy in the last municipal elections. The regional government has decided to speed up the deadlines as much as possible and, in fact, for the moment there will be no replacement at the top of the SMS. As LA VERDAD has been able to learn, the functions of the managing director until now will be “redistributed among the current team” of the SMS, pending the establishment of the new regional government.

The general secretary will assume part of the bureaucratic task, together with the different general directorates. The visible head of the SMS becomes, during this period in office, the general director of Health Care, Isabel Ayala, who in fact sounded loud as a replacement by Ponce Lorenzo.

The until now managing director of the SMS came to the position in February 2021, after the resignation of Asensio López and his entire team as a result of the controversy over vaccinations outside the protocols. Ponce came from the Altiplano area, where he had been medical director. His career began in his native Petrer. He was coordinator of several health centers in the area and councilor for Health in the town. He now returns to the City Council, although to the opposition, because the PP lost the elections against the PSOE. Some sources suggest that Francisco Ponce will be rescued by the PP for a management position in Valencian health, once the new government of PP and Vox that will govern the community is established.