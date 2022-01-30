The coast of Cantabria is a succession of corners where you can let your eyes rest, but it is in the stretch of the so-called Costa Quebrada, which runs between the Cabo Mayor lighthouse and the Valdearenas beach in Liencres, where

the landscape offers a unique spectacle. A journey where the geological surprises, cliffs, wild beaches and, especially, the urros -islets located off the coast of Liencres, near the mouth of the Pas river that form an alignment of rocks that leave narrow channels between them and the coast – They invite you to travel slowly. A slow course that when you ride on the back of the 441 hp of the Porsche Macan GTS can become complicated.

This natural jewel, which starts from Santander, gathers in twenty-five kilometers a dozen sandbanks that transport you to another world. Proof of the beauty of the place is that most of these beaches are a destination for naturists who practice nudism in summer.

The coastal road that starts from Cueto – the Santander neighborhood next to the Cabo Mayor lighthouse – does not invite you to drive fast, although the layout is very fun when it comes to checking the behavior of Porsche’s sports SUV, especially when it is demands on tight curves and uneven asphalt, or when taken off the road onto dirt roads. But the toll of not squeezing the acceleration (4.5 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h) is worth it for the scenery.

The new Macan is exceptional in matters such as steering, brakes or suspension. Elements that transmit optimal driving sensations, feeling control of the vehicle at all times. The PASM air suspension is especially to blame for this, which conveys ride comfort on any track.

The passenger compartment is spacious in the front seats, it shows that it is a car designed for the pilot, with a seat that can be adjusted as if it were a sports car. Two people of medium height can easily be accommodated in the rear seats.

The engine is a 2.9-liter V6 -the same as the 2019 version-. It mounts a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (PDK) and with an all-wheel drive system that is very useful when you decide to enter muddy tracks and steep slopes, as happened to us in some sections where we approached to enjoy the landscape from the cliffs. of the Costa Quebrada, especially in the section that goes from Somocuevas beach to Canavalle beach.

As we have mentioned, the route runs along narrow and curvy roads, a layout that does not seem ideal for an SUV of almost two tons, a size that does not require special skills when driving, because it conveys a sense of control and safety. very high. The changes of support in the curves, the fabulous touch of the direction and the good work of the all-wheel drive greatly facilitates the work of the driver.

For those who like to enjoy the sporty behavior of Porsche, the Macan GTS offers four driving modes: Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual. In any of them you can check the verve and thrust of the V6 engine that leaves you glued to the seat especially in Sport Plus mode. These sports wonders are a lot of fun, but they have a significant toll, consumption. With a contained driving you can get an average of 11.3 liters per 100 km, but as soon as you give yourself a joy it can exceed 15 liters. A minimum detail for someone who can buy a car for 102,427 euros.