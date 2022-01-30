Ukraine has become an instrument of Western countries in the information war, the purpose of which is to escalate and intimidate, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said on January 30.

“There is pure geopolitics and information warfare going on here in its brightest manifestations. That is, in fact, Russia at various high levels, at various venues, declared that it was not going to attack Ukraine. In general, at the center of negotiations now between Russia and the United States, between Russia and NATO, Ukraine is not even the central issue. That is, Ukraine in itself, that is, this is the tool that appeared in the hands of Western countries, in particular the United States, after the 2014 coup d’état,” he shared.

Pushilin added that the United States does not want to adequately perceive the mutual security measures that worry Russia.

“Accordingly, we can say that now that hysteria in the Western media is an increase in the degree, it is actually intimidation, there is a threat, it is some kind of information component that is being prepared, if there is still a solution,” the politician believes.

In his opinion, all these measures are used to provoke Ukraine into an attack and a military resolution of the conflict in the south-east of the country.

“Now even the last meeting in the Normandy format at the level of advisers, even an eight-hour one, showed that the adequacy of the approach on the part of Ukraine or even the guarantor countries, meaning France and Germany, is, alas, not yet,” the head of the DPR concluded .

On January 27, Pushilin stated that Ukraine could prepare staged chemical attacks along the line of contact, following the example of those in Syria. However, the DPR hopes that Kiev will not apply this scenario. According to him, the armed formations of Kiev are being reinforced both by personnel and equipment along the line of contact, but traditionally activity is manifested in the southern direction, in the region of Donetsk and Gorlovka.

