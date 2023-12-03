Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, Sheikhs and guests of the state, witnessed the “Union March”, which was launched within the activities of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival for 2023 in the Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi on the occasion of the 52nd Federation Day of the UAE.

The march was also witnessed by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Excellency Mohamed Ould Sheikh Al-Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and a number of state guests.

The march, which was organized by the Presidential Office and in which tribesmen from all regions of the country participated, was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, the ruler’s representative in the Al Dhafra region, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the ruler’s representative in the Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Omar. Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office. And a number of sheikhs and senior state officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged greetings with the tribesmen participating in the march as they passed in front of the podium, expressing his pride in the people of the country as they presented these authentic paintings of the national heritage and the feelings of pride, belonging and patriotic spirit they expressed towards their country.

A crowd of tribes representing the various emirates and regions of the country participated in the union march, expressing their pride, happiness and rejoicing over the 52nd Union Day and their pride in the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his brothers, Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.

The people of the Emirates presented paintings of their various authentic popular and traditional songs that expressed their authenticity and deep history in this generous land, and pictures of national paintings that expressed their belonging and love for this dear country, waving the flag of the United Arab Emirates, renewing their loyalty to the wise leadership.

The Union March represents one of the main events of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, and is part of the country’s celebrations of Union Day every year, where the cultural and popular mix of the tribesmen is diverse as they perform their arts in front of the main stage in Al Wathba Square. Groups of tribes set off from the fort’s gate, raising state flags and chanting popular songs that expressed their joy and pride in this good land.

The event included a horse show segment, which is a parade that includes various formations of riders displaying their high skills while riding horses.

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared with the people of the nation their joy on Union Day. Their Highnesses performed the Al-Ayyala painting, and a number of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs participated with them, expressing their pride and pride in this glorious national occasion and the loyal sons of the nation.