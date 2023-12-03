You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
‘Mane’ Díaz celebrates Liverpool’s goal.
EFE / Screenshot
Luis Díaz is the starter in the duel on matchday 14 of the Premier League.
He Liverpool of England receives a visit from Fulhan this Sunday on matchday 14 of the Premier League, with the Colombian Luis Díaz as the starting piece in the team led by Jürgen Klopp.
The match at the Anfield Road stadium has a special guest. Luis Manuel Díaz, father of Luis Diaz, He went to the sports venue to support the Merseyside team and see his son on the pitch.
In the middle of the match broadcast, the cameras focused on ‘Mane’, who I was in a preferential tribune at Anfield, well wrapped up.: He was wearing a hat, gloves, and a jacket to combat the strong cold that hits Liverpool at this time of year.
Luis Manuel is enjoying an exciting 2-2 partial draw, which has had a lot of emotions on both sides, and in which there has been no shortage of controversies.
Luis Manuel follows Luis Díaz closely after a trip to England
A few days ago it was revealed that Luis Díaz’s father, Luis Manuel, had traveled to England after watching the La Liga match. Colombia National Team in Barranquilla and to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays with his son, his granddaughter and his family.
A week ago, in the game between Manchester City and Liverpool, Luis Manuel was seen in a stand at the Etihad stadium enjoying the Premier League classic. Luis Manuel sat in one of the preferential stands to watch the stellar game of English football that ended in a 1-1 draw.
SPORTS
