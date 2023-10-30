In this edition of En Primera Plana we focus on the Vatican and the future of the Catholic Church within the framework of its synod, a meeting of several weeks that brings together bishops, lay people and women to discuss hot topics. And all in the midst of a “world that is falling apart” is what Pope Francis said at the inauguration.

Since the Second Vatican Council of the 1960s, convened with the goal of opening the Church to the modern world, bishops have met with some regularity, in the same spirit of collegiality as that momentous assembly. The meetings are called synods and for many this could mark Francis’ pontificate, as it could open the door to several liberalizing reforms.

Nothing guarantees the result, but, for now, this is the first synod in which women will have a say. It is also the first time that lay people can vote. It is not yet clear whether the synod will lead to concrete changes in the practices of the Catholic Church, but it is the first time that all the issues that in recent years have divided the conservative wing from the progressive wing will be explicitly debated. We address the topic with our guests:

– Francisca Salas, coordinator of Hispanic Language and Cultures at the AgroParisTech School with research on issues such as the Catholic hierarchy.

– Samuel Lieven, editor-in-chief of the religious publication Le Pélerin.

– Thierry Maire, doctoral student at the Center Maurice Halbwachs and researcher on atheism and humanism.

– Elda Tomasini, expert in political communication and social networks who follows Francisco’s information.