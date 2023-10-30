Iga Świątek said that the most emotional moment of the US final won in 2022 was when, at a change of pitch, she realized that Matthew Perry, her idol, was in the stands

And then he, after her victory, tweeted to her: ““Congratulations on your wonderful win yesterday, Champ!”

Matthew had been a good tennis player in high school. He hoped to turn professional. Then, to everyone’s blessing, he became Chandler

Tennis remained his great passion. And, obviously, as a good Canadian, he was a hockey fan, of the Ottawa Senators, the city where he grew up.

As well as the Toronto Blue Jays, for whom he was passionate and whose hat he wanted to see in some episodes of Friends