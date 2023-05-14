Alberto Fernández has called for the unity of Peronism in this electoral year that is opening in the country. Argentina will have Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections, better known as PASO, on August 13 and there the applicants who will be qualified to participate in the general elections on October 22 will be defined. An electoral calendar that Argentines are approaching with skyrocketing inflation, in a country where the feeling of being on the edge of the precipice is growing.

In this program we focus on Argentina, a country that is entering a crucial electoral cycle in the coming months. We analyze how the primaries of the ruling party and the opposition will be and the role that Javier Milei, the extreme right-wing candidate who seems to be on the rise in the polls, can play. In addition, we will investigate the causes of the fracture of Peronism and we will talk about the future of the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. We discussed it with our guests:

– Gabriel Giménez-Roche, professor of economics at the Neoma Business School.

– Maricel Rodríguez Blanco, professor of sociology at the Catholic Institute of Paris.

– Guillaume Asskari, freelance journalist specializing in Latin America.