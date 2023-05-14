Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon McGregor: the United States cannot make up for the loss of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The West is not able to make up for the loss of armored vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), said Colonel Douglas McGregor, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, in an interview with Stephen Gardner, published in YouTubejournalist’s channel.

The former adviser specified that since the beginning of the conflict, the Ukrainian side has lost about 10,000 armored vehicles. “It’s incredible, 10 thousand! It can be assumed that the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are irreplaceable, ”the expert said. McGregor pointed out that the large losses of the Ukrainian army in equipment indicate the high efficiency of the fighters of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) in the destruction of armored vehicles. The United States is unable to make up for the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he noted.

The colonel believes that sending weapons to Ukraine will enrich the military-industrial complex (MIC) of the United States, but will not help Kyiv change the balance of power in the war zone.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the entire line of contact near Soledar. More than a thousand servicemen, as well as up to 40 tanks, were involved in the offensive in the tactical direction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.