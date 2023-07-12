On the highway Dzhubga – Sochi near the village of Lermontovo, Tuapse district, traffic was launched in both directions, before that the road was blocked due to flooding due to heavy rains. This was reported on July 12 at the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the Krasnodar Territory.

“We ask drivers to be careful and show respect for other road users. In connection with the accumulation of transport, congestion situations are possible, ”the agency writes in Telegram channel.

In addition, on this day, the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratiev, held a meeting of the Commission for the Prevention and Elimination of Emergencies in the Region. press office.

The head of the region noted that it is necessary to solve road problems – to eliminate congestion. Vice-Governor Sergei Vlasov reported that traffic jams are gathering in the area of ​​the Lermontovo village. The authorities of the region urged, if possible, to refuse trips in this direction.

On the night of July 12, a heavy downpour began in the Tuapse district, 144 mm of precipitation fell in three hours, as a result of which houses were flooded. Rescuers evacuate the population. The state of emergency was introduced on this day in the Dzhubgsky, Tenginsky, Novomikhailovsky and Nebugsky settlements of the Tuapse district. Also, due to flooding, a landslide and falling trees, traffic is limited on several sections of the M-4 Don federal highway in the Tuapse district.

The number of missing as a result of heavy downpours has increased to four people. Their search continues.

The number of flooded courtyards in the Tuapse district of the Krasnodar Territory due to heavy rains increased to 650. A total of 11 settlements were affected. 290 houses were flooded.