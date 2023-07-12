The Prime Day 2023 is coming to an end and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy for a few more hours. For example you can find OPPO Find X5 Smartphone. The discount reported for Prime subscribers is €100. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 599.99€. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The OPPO Find X5 smartphone offers a triple camera from 50 + 50 + 13MP. The display is 6.55-inch Full HD+ at 120Hz. The RAM is 8GB and the storage is 256GB. The battery is 4800mAh. The 24-month warranty is extended by another six months.