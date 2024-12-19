In Klaus Wolfermann, not only a great athlete died at the age of 78. But also a man who kept the memory of the Munich Summer Games alive – and the people who were there together.

Two centimeters can change a life, two centimeters that one spear flies further than the other. Klaus Wolfermann got an idea of ​​what Olympic gold means the day after his triumph at the Munich Games. He and his wife Friederike wanted to go swimming and see Mark Spitz and his mustache up close. Wolfermann asked the organizing committee about tickets, very cautiously, as it was sold out.