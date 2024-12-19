In the digital age, our mobile phones have become true extensions of ourselves because we store sensitive information on them, from photos and contacts to bank details and passwords.

However, this convenience comes at a price, our privacy can be compromised if we do not take proper precautions. One of the biggest threats to the security of our data is automatic connection to public Wi-Fi networks. While it is tempting to enjoy free internet in cafes, airports or shopping malls, this practice can expose us to serious risks.

Why disable automatic connections to public Wi-Fi?

The main reason is the vulnerability of these networks. Unlike home or private Wi-Fi networks which are usually password protected, public networks are often lack robust security measures. This makes it easier for cybercriminals intercept data traffic and access confidential information such as usernames, passwords, banking details and even browsing histories.

Hackers use various techniques to take advantage of insecure public Wi-Fi networks. One of them is the creation of fake networks with names similar to legitimate ones, such as “Free Airport Wifi” or “Internet Cafe”. By connecting to one of these fake networks, cybercriminals can redirect your traffic to fraudulent websites designed to steal your data. Another common technique is “man-in-the-middle”, where the attacker positions himself between your device and the Wi-Fi access pointintercepting and modifying the information that is transmitted.

Consequences of not deactivating this option

The consequences of connecting to an insecure public Wi-Fi network can be devastating, allowing cybercriminals to carry out several malicious actions:

Steal your access credentials : access your email accounts, social networks, online banking and other platforms.

: access your email accounts, social networks, online banking and other platforms. Make fraudulent purchases : use your credit or debit cards to make online purchases without your authorization.

: use your credit or debit cards to make online purchases without your authorization. Impersonate your identity – Collect personal information to create fake profiles and commit fraud.

– Collect personal information to create fake profiles and commit fraud. Install malware on your device– Infect your phone with viruses, spyware or other malicious software that can steal data, control your device or even brick it.

The most effective solution to protect yourself is disable the automatic connection to Wi-Fi networks option on your mobile phone. This way, you will have full control over the networks you connect to and you will be able to avoid the traps of cybercriminals. Follow these steps to disable this option:

Open the “Settings” app on your device. Look for the “Wifi” or “Connections” section. Disable the “Automatic connection” option or similar.