Despite winning the first race of the F1 season in Bahrain, The atmosphere of the Red Bull team was shaken by rumors of the departure of the world champion, Max Verstappen.

Jos Verstappen, the driver's father and a former F1 racer himself, said before the first race, last week in Bahrain, that RedBull boss, Englishman Christian Horner, should leave the team to prevent it from disintegrating. Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior towards a team employee.

Verstappen Sr.'s statements unleashed a whole series of rumors about a hypothetical departure from the triple champion's team, with a contract in force, however, until 2028.

Horner addressed the internal controversy that has arisen recently by stating this Thursday, during the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) press conference that took place at the Jeddah urban circuit, home of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull boss assured that he fixed things with Jos Verstappen. When asked at the aforementioned press conference, the team leader took the opportunity to try to reduce tensions.

“I'm obviously aware of the comments that were made. There was a post-race discussion, and I think everyone is very focused on the future. The team's focus is very much on defending the two titles we fought so hard for.” hard to achieve, three successive world championships for Max, 55 victories that he has achieved, 114 victories that as a team we have achieved, and now we are tied with Williams in number of victories,” said Horner in statements reported by the 'Motorsport.com' portal.

“So our focus is very much on the future. And, as I said, discussions took place after the race in Bahrain, and we are all looking forward,” said Horner, who also declined to clarify the content of the aforementioned discussions.

“I'm not going to air all the discussions that are private between the parties, but inevitably they were discussed and the team is focused on the challenges ahead. And although we dominated in Bahrain (where 'Mad Max' led a double ahead of its partner, the Mexican Sergio Pérez), we are very aware of the potential of our competitors, and the type of results that we have achieved cannot be achieved without being united. The work has to be in total harmony to achieve that type of races,” he said .

“I spoke to Jos after the grand prix. Obviously I congratulated him on his son's performance, and I think it's in everyone's interest, collectively, that we've agreed to move forward, focus on the future. And we both have a vested interest in your son getting the best and giving him the best cars and bringing out the best in him. He has started the season in the best possible way, he is an exceptional talent. And, let's hope that we can continue to provide you with a very competitive car,” he said, in statements published by 'Motorsport.com'.

Horner has no doubt that Verstappen will fulfill his contract. “I'm sure he will do it. He has a great team around him, and he has great faith in that team,” he said.

“We have achieved a lot together and have an agreement until 2028. From the team side and from Max's side, we are determined to build on the success we have already achieved. And his 55 victories have come in Red Bull cars, all Podiums have come in Red Bull cars, and we are determined to continue trying to add many more successes in the future,” said Horner.

The Englishman also did not want to confirm anything about the hypothetical dismissal of the employee who had supposedly reported him, whose identity has not been made known.

“Look, I'm afraid I can't comment on anything that is confidential between an employee and the company. So I can't offer you anything about it, I'm afraid,” Horner said Thursday in Jeddah.

*With EFE.

