Lake Maggiore tragedy, no party. It was a secret mission with the Israeli 007s

On the tragedy that occurred on Lake Maggiore on May 23, 2023, which cost the life of two secret agents of the Aise and ad two other people due to the capsizing of the boat they were traveling on, everything has been said and the most disparate hypotheses have been put forward. But now, ten months after the dramatic event, the truth about what happened has emerged. As Open anticipates, in the headquarters of Dis one appeared plate which confirms how the 007 Italians they were there for a “delicate operational activity“. A circumstance which in some way disproves the hypothesis of a informal meeting between colleagues, then culminating with the dramatic epilogue, therefore no boat party but a very secret mission. A truth that has always been denied until now and which emerges only ten months after the facts. That something wasn't right about that accident was clear from the beginning: there were 23 on board the “Gooduria”.

The revelation is contained in the last five lines of the biographywhich are identical for both: “He lost his life – we read – in the waters of Lake Maggiore on 28 May 2023, during the course of a delicate operational activity with Foreign Related Services”. Apart from the skipper and his wife, the other 21 were all secret agents: Italians from the Aise, the information service for foreign countries, and officials from the MossadTel Aviv intelligence.