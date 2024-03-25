A strong Tim Stützle won the German duel against Leon Draisaitl in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL. In the 5-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers, the Ottawa Senators attacker scored his 18th goal of the season and prepared two more with his assists 49 and 50. Draisaitl remained without a scorer point. Despite the second defeat in a row, Edmonton is still on course for the play-offs.
In another meeting between German national players, Lukas Reichel and the Chicago Blackhawks won 5:4 after extra time against the San Jose Sharks with Nico Sturm. The Californians had already led 4-0 after an assist from Sturm. In the final minute of the last third, the Blackhawks initially managed to equalize, and Seth Jones scored the winning goal 18 seconds into overtime.
Basketball: Lakers win NBA offensive spectacle against Indiana
The Los Angeles Lakers around superstar LeBron James prevailed in an offensive spectacle against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA. On Sunday (local time) the Lakers won 150:145 (72:68). With a total of 295 points, both teams achieved the third-highest number of points in a game in the North American Basketball League this season. Only in the Pacers' 157:152 win against the Atlanta Hawks in mid-November last year and in the Utah Jazz's 154:148 win against the Detroit Pistons in early January of this year did more points fall.
For the Lakers, four players broke the 20-point mark: Anthony Davis (36 points, 16 rebounds), LeBron James (26 points, ten assists), Spencer Dinwiddie (26 points) and Austin Reaves (25 points). The NBA record champions scored 44 points in the third quarter and moved ahead by 19 points. After their third win in a row, the Lakers remain ninth in the Western Conference.
The top game on Sunday (local time) went to the Milwaukee Bucks. The second-best team in the East beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, previously leaders in the West, 118:93 (48:47). The Bucks dominated the second half 70-46 and were led by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo with 30 points and 19 rebounds. For the first time since the end of January, the Bucks were able to use their preferred starting lineup again, with returnee Khris Middleton impressing with a triple-double of eleven points, ten rebounds and ten assists.
Basketball world champion Daniel Theis suffered a setback in the race for the play-off places in the North American professional league NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers. Against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Californians suffered their third defeat in the last five games with 107:121 after two recent wins.
The Clippers, for whom Theis recorded three rebounds and two assists in around six minutes of play without a basket, are still fourth in the Western Conference. However, Los Angeles was unable to keep rivals like the New Orleans Pelicans or Phoenix Suns at a distance for the time being.
The Orlando Magic suffered a narrow home defeat in the North American basketball league NBA. The team led by the German world champion brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner lost to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday (local time) with 107:109 (56:54).
Franz Wagner had 18 points and four assists. Moritz Wagner recorded four points and five rebounds. Sacramento turned the back-and-forth game around in the final seconds, with Orlando's top scorer Paolo Banchero ultimately missing the three-pointer for a possible victory. For the Magic it was the first defeat after five wins in a row, but the team is clearly on course for the play-offs and has secured at least a place in the qualifying tournament.
In the Eastern Conference table, Isaiah Hartenstein's New York Knicks overtook them, winning confidently against the Brooklyn Nets 105:93. Hartenstein was back in the starting lineup and recorded strong 17 points and nine rebounds as well as four ball wins. Dennis Schröder had a mixed game for Brooklyn, scoring nine points and seven rebounds with a poor shooting percentage.
It was the sixth defeat in a row for Brooklyn. With eleven games remaining, they would have to win five more games than the Atlanta Hawks in order to reach the play-in tournament in tenth place.
In the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets could do this. The Texans achieved their eighth win in a row against the Utah Jazz with a clear 147:119. The Rockets are now just one win behind the Golden State Warriors.
The Portland Trail Blazers chose a remarkable formation against champions Denver Nuggets. The injury-plagued Trail Blazers, who can no longer qualify for the play-offs, started the game with a narrow 111:114 with five professionals in their first NBA year. According to the NBA, this was only the second time the league has tracked starting lineups since the 1971-72 season.
#sports #compact #Stützle #wins #German #NHL #duel #Draisaitl
Leave a Reply