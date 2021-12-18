The Omicron variant “is spreading at the speed of light” in Europe and could become “dominant” in France earlier this year. The alarm was raised by French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

About 10 percent of new coronavirus cases in France are suspected to be attributable to the Omicron variant, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, calling Omicron “ much, much, much more contagious than the Delta variant. It reproduces extremely fast. ”

In France it will be possible to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 against the coronavirus starting Wednesday afternoon ” if all goes well ”, Veran said adding that the doses will be administered ” in child-friendly centers ”. The minister also announced that vaccines are mandatory for health workers and firefighters since January 30. He then explained to France Inter: “We have several hospital clusters of the Omicron variant, particularly in the Paris region”.