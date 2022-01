| Photo: EFE

The United States government’s top epidemiologist, Anthony Fauci, showed optimism this Sunday (23) about the possibility of the omicron variant of the coronavirus reaching its peak in the country in mid-February and, from that moment on, starting to have a drop in infections. “I’m as optimistic as possible. With this virus, you can never err on the side of optimism,” Fauci said in an interview with ABC.

“But if you look at what’s happened in South Africa, the UK, Israel or even here in New England, the peak is over and infections are going down very fast,” Fauci continued.

The Governor of the State of New York, Kathy Hochul, announced last Friday (21) that the positivity rate for the coronavirus stood at 9.75%, confirming the drop in the case rate, after reaching 23% a week ago. “Positivity is falling and for the first time since December 20 we are back in single digits,” said the governor.

In this sense, she highlighted that the trend of new cases has dropped by 66% in recent weeks and that on Thursday there were 28,296 new positive diagnoses.