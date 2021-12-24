The FlightAware website reported that 2,028 flights were canceled around the world as of 08:20 EST (13:20 GMT).

Meanwhile, data from FlightAware indicated that 448 flights were canceled within, to or from the United States so far on Friday.

On Thursday, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines said they were canceling dozens of flights scheduled for Christmas Eve, after many of their aircrews and other staff were infected with the omicron mutation.

The world was expecting more détente by Christmas, this December, due to the availability of vaccines, and some improvement in the epidemiological situation, but the emergence of the new mutant late last month, turned back the clock.

Many countries in Europe were forced to re-impose strict restrictions, in order to avoid an “epidemic setback”, so the Netherlands announced a strict closure until mid-January, while other countries, including Ireland, chose to restrict the attendance of restaurants and bars.

The new closures constitute painful blows to the global economy, which was awaiting this period of the year, in order to achieve a recovery, after it suffered heavy losses during the years 2020 and 2021, due to the Corona epidemic.

Those wishing to travel faced wholesale obstacles, whether because many countries live in a turbulent epidemiological situation, which does not allow entertainment, or because they fear that the decisions to close the borders will surprise them, and they will remain stuck abroad.

In addition, some countries only receive tourists who have taken two doses of vaccination, and it is also required that negative corona tests be conducted or even subject to quarantine in hotels, and these restrictions were tightened further after the emergence of the Omicron mutant.

These financial burdens have increased on the shoulders of those wishing to travel, while the resources of many have been affected, as a result of the economic crisis that is afflicting the world, as a result of the Corona epidemic.

The United States opens the doors

On Friday, the United States announced the lifting of travel restrictions that it imposed last month on eight countries in southern Africa, due to fears of the spread of the Omicron mutated from the Corona virus.

Reuters quoted a senior US official as saying that foreigners who were denied entry to the United States because they were in one of the eight countries during the previous 14 days will be allowed to re-enter the United States after 12:01 a.m. EST on 31 From this December.

On November 29, the United States banned entry to non-Americans who were in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi “to be careful” of the omicron mutant that was discovered in South Africa.

The official said that the US public health authorities recommended lifting travel restrictions because maintaining them would not have a significant impact on infections in the country, given the widespread transmission of infection in the United States currently.

The US official added that there would be no need to develop a vaccine for the “Omicron” mutant of the Corona virus, because current vaccines and booster doses are very effective in containing it.