Switzerland-based company Omega announced the new version of its “astronaut watch”. The so-called Speedmaster was on the Apollo missions in the mid 60s and 70s. Now, the accessory has won a new limited edition, made in white gold, in celebration of the 65 years of the collection. The value of the watch is US$ 81,000.

+ Mercado Livre: see list of best-selling products in 2021

On the Brazilian market, the astronaut’s watch sells for R$ 549 thousand. Omega’s idea when it launched the Speedmaster watch line was to offer a model that would appeal to professional car drivers. At the time, the watch was named CK2915-1.

In addition to white gold, the Speedmaster 321 Canopus Gold features metals such as: platinum, rhodium and palladium. Behind the watch’s name is a whole story. The number 321, for example, was included in all the brand’s watches used by astronauts and is again present in the new version.

The Speedmaster 321 Canopus Gold is sold in a wooden box, based on the packaging of the first version of the accessory, which were sold in 1957.

The rereading of the astronaut’s watch has a rechargeable battery, which lasts 55 hours, and is water resistant, and can be immersed up to 60 meters deep. To obtain a watch of this model, it is necessary to place an order and pay around half a million reais.

Omega and relationship with the ‘007’ movies

Omega is a famous brand for making luxury watches. Examples of this are the models: Seamaster, Specter Limited Edition and Omega Aqua Terra 150. All of them became famous for having been used by actors from 007, in different films. Other models were also used in the franchise, such as the Planet Ocean 600m, in Skyfall.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?