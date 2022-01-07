Reader opinion Driving licenses prevent the exclusion of young people

Finland is a large country, and it is difficult to get around without a driving license.

Driving license bringing forward has sparked a lively debate. It has been opposed in particular by the Finnish Bike Federation and Liikenneturva. I understand the concern for road safety but also the need for young people to get a card earlier.

Finland is a large country, and it is difficult to get around without a driving license. A moped is a good option, but not the best in terms of safety. In my work with young people, I often run into mobility problems with minors. The card enables young people to do many things, such as preventing exclusion in rural areas.

In order to improve safety, it is worth considering strengthening driving instruction for young people. Not all young people live in a city where it is easy to get around. Young people are our future and our security. Guidance and instructions in traffic are provided for adults before obtaining a driving license. Let’s take good care of it and ensure the movement of everyone in our vast country.

Jukka Maja

study supervisor, Mäntsälä

