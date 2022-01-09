Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

M7 stables continued their brilliance during the activities of the Dubai Crown Prince Festival of Endurance, and its knights achieved first and second places, during the women’s race for a distance of 119 km, which was held in the Dubai International City for Endurance in Seeh Al Salam, as part of the fourteenth edition of the festival.

The festival also includes the main cup race that was held yesterday, Saturday, and the private stables race that will be held on Monday, then the Yamama race for mares scheduled for Tuesday, all for a distance of 119 km.

Spanish jockey Bruna Omatel won the first place in the race, after covering the total distance on horseback “Akram de Flozence” in a time of 4:19:41 hours and an average speed of 27.49 km/h, one second ahead of her companion in the purple stable Cecilia Garcia. On horseback “Al-Sil”.

The jockey, Maria Santina, ranked third on the “Auf” horse of the “F3” stables, and recorded a time of 4:20:25 hours, and the “M7” stables also won three places in the top ten “Top 10”.

The race champion was keen to follow a tight strategy from the start, which is to run cautiously while leaving a close distance to the lead horses during the first stages, in order to rest the horses and launch strongly in the decisive stage.

She succeeded in achieving this, as she was third in the first and second stages, to take a step forward in the third after taking second place. As for the last stage, she did not find any difficulty in achieving the lead despite the strong pursuit of her companion and runner-up Cecilia.

After the end of the race, Mohammed Issa Al-Adab, Board Member and General Manager of the Dubai Equestrian Club, crowned the first three winners with the trophies, where the champion won the gold cup, the runner-up the silver cup, and the third place the bronze cup.

On the other hand, tomorrow morning, the private stables race for 119 km, which is the third race in the event, will start at seven in the morning. The distance is divided into 4 stages, the first is a distance of 40 km and is delineated in yellow colors, followed by a mandatory rest for 40 minutes, then the second stage with a distance of 32 km and was demarcated in red colors, followed by a 40-minute rest, and the third stage, 27 km in blue, followed by a 50-minute rest, then the fourth and final stage, 20 km in white.