Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, witnessed the last day’s competitions and the closing ceremony of the 19th edition of the Ajman Arabian Horse Championship 2022, which continued for 3 days under the supervision of the Emirates Horse Association, with the participation of 308 horses of the purest breeds.

And the final day’s competition began in the eighth category of “B” foals at the age of two years, where the “Sami Al-Bahiya” pony, owned by the North Wind Stud for Arabian horses, won first place with 10.91 points, and the “U-Q Sultan” came second with a score of 00.91 points, and third The dowry is “Bashir Al Bahia” with 30.90 points. And the first place in the ninth category for three-year-old foals won the dowry “Ibn Farida” owned by Sheikha Maryam bint Sultan Al Qasimi with 10.91 points, and “G. S. Assaf” came second with 00.91 points, and thirdly, the dowry “Rabdan R” with 00.91 a point.

The stallion “Freezone” owned by Mohammed Salman Anwar Ali took the first place in the tenth category of stallions “A” aged 4 to 6 years, and got 20.91 points. The stallion “De Karmat” came second with 10.91 points, and thirdly the stallion “Maleih Al-Zubair”. With 00.91 points.

The stallion “IT Wafi”, owned by Al Tayyar Arabian Horse Stud, won first place in the tenth category for “B” stallions, aged 4 to 6 years, and got 30.91 points. The “Al-Hawajer” came second with 30.91 points, and the stallion “D” came in third. Yesal» with 20.91 points.

The stallion “SQ Tyco” owned by Ahmed Mohammed Saif Al-Habsi won first place in the 11th category for stallions from 7 to 9 years old, and got 20.91 points. The stallion “Vivis DB Ed” came second with 20.91 points, and thirdly the stallion “D.” Waffle with 90 points.

And the 12th category was won by stallions aged 10 years and above, the stallion “Shadi Al-Khalidiya”, owned by Al-Jawaher Arabian Horse Stud, and won 20.92 points, and “IT Bahi” came second with 50.90 points, and thirdly, the stallion “A. s. Mobile” with 40.90 points.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman praised the efforts, support, interest and support of the wise leadership for equestrian sports, stressing that these appreciated efforts are a natural extension of the great interest that this authentic Arab sport finds from the leadership and the people of the Emirates, which made our young country a beacon in this sport and the subject of interest and a global presence. His Highness said that this tournament, in its nineteenth session, is more advanced and innovative, especially that its competitions witnessed refereeing excellence by Gulf arbitrators, which enhances its position among the most prominent sporting events and events in the country.