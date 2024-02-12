said Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO “NVIDIA”The world is witnessing the beginnings of a new industrial revolution with artificial intelligence applications, which require improving and accelerating the performance of computers to keep pace with that revolution..

He added, during a session in which he was interviewed by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Remote Work Applications, Vice President of the World Government Summit Foundation, entitled “Who will lead the future of artificial intelligence?”, within the activities of the first day of the World Government Summit 2024, There is no room for fear of artificial intelligence technology; Rather, we work to benefit from it, calling on each country to have its own sovereign artificial intelligence system, so that it possesses the data necessary to document its history and future..

When asked about the advice he gives to heads of state regarding computing matters, Jensen Huang replied: “We are at the beginning of a new industrial revolution with the emergence of artificial intelligence, similar to the industrial revolutions that took place with the production of energy from steam and electricity and the emergence of computers, as well as the Internet revolution,” stressing that the world It is witnessing a similar development with computers accelerated using computing units.

He said: “Accelerated computing is the best way for computers to consume less energy to the extent that it has enabled a new type of application, namely artificial intelligence, to grow.”

He added: “We are now at the beginning of this new and evolving era. The volume of investment in data centers has reached about one trillion dollars, a number that will multiply several times in the coming years,” pointing out that “the new generation is generative artificial intelligence, which will contribute to improving and accelerating “The performance of computers at the same time, especially since one of the best contributions we have made is the development of computers and artificial intelligence a millionfold in the past ten years, and therefore we have to take into account that it will be faster and more efficient.”

Regarding the problems that will face some countries that are unable to bear the cost of this development, Jensen Huang saw that “the current development calls for (democratization of technology); there are researchers from various universities working in this direction, and therefore we must harness the experience of researchers to accelerate the level of innovation, which will make The cost of buying and selling is much lower.”

The company president explained “NVIDIA”Artificial intelligence is a technology that we should not fear, but rather benefit from, as it is the beginning of the new industrial revolution. It is not an energy or food revolution, but rather the production of intelligence, and therefore every country must own the production of its own intelligence, and here comes the idea of ​​“sovereign artificial intelligence,” so that the country possesses data to document its history and future, adding: “My advice to countries is the necessity of owning your national intelligence and not… “You allow someone else to do it.”

He continued: “All you have to do is take the reins, activate your industry, and build the infrastructure as quickly as possible, and thus researchers, companies, and governments can use the infrastructure to produce national artificial intelligence.”“.

Huang responded to His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama’s talk about the UAE’s methodology, which is rapidly seeking to enhance its artificial intelligence systems, by saying that the UAE has consolidated its position by including the Arabic language in the systems it has developed and creating a special model, praising the efforts of “Core42” and various companies. Technology in the UAE in creativity and innovation in this field.

In response to a question directed by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama to Jensen Huang, His Excellency said: “Let us now invert the equation and assume that Jensen is the president of a developing country and you can focus on only one application…so what is it?” Jensen Huang answered: “The first thing that must be done of all A state is about building infrastructure and not working on a specific application. If you want to develop energy, you must build generators, if you want food, you must establish farms, and if you want artificial intelligence, you must build infrastructure. It is not expensive, but there are companies that want to scare everyone, while in reality The thing is computers you can buy, and every country can do it“.

He added: “The first thing I do as a country is to encode data according to our culture, and create a model in our own language. At the same time, artificial intelligence is key to supporting many sciences and fields, and if we build an infrastructure, we can then strengthen innovative personalities and experts to support the artificial intelligence system.”

Regarding the obstacles to regulating artificial intelligence, the CEO of the company explained “NVIDIA”Any new technology that is created requires the need to develop it safely and help everyone use it safely, just like the manufacture of cars, medicines, and all industries that witness great regulation, and artificial intelligence will appear across various industries and contribute to their automation..

He continued: “It is true that there are some interests to scare people away from this new technology and distort it, and this is wrong. We want to democratize this technology to achieve safety and compatibility.”

Regarding the extent of reliance on the use of graphics processing units in the future, Jensen Huang said: “There is internal development taking place in the most important platforms, including Google and Blockchain, and we also have in NVIDIA We are the platform available to everyone and the only ones who have democratized artificial intelligence all the way to self-driving cars, and this is what makes… NVIDIA Distinctive and due to our ability to adapt; Any researcher can access video processing units according to the new generation.”

Regarding the relationship between artificial intelligence and children’s education in the future, Jensen Huang commented: “You may remember the past 10 years; everyone believed that it was necessary for children to learn computer science and how to program, and the truth is that the opposite is true; we can produce computer technology so that everyone does not have to program, and thus Everyone is now a programmer and this is the miracle: many people interact with artificial intelligence and every company talks about artificial intelligence today, and anyone can become a scientist or expert.”

He added: “These are amazing times for all of us. The technological leadership of any country has been reset, and countries and people who understand how to solve problems in different specializations can now use the technology available in their hands. The computer helps you automate your work and organize it wonderfully, and thus using artificial intelligence has become easier.” “If you've ever had a problem with using a computer, developing this process will be very facilitating.”

He continued: “Infrastructure is developing, but life sciences are more important. If I repeat what I did, I will use technology to move towards life engineering. This will create a new generation that enjoys education, which will make all future innovations part of engineering and not scientific discoveries.”

It is noteworthy that the World Government Summit 2024 witnesses the attendance of more than 4,000 specialists from 140 governments, 85 international organizations and 700 international companies to discuss major global future trends in more than 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions, in which 200 international figures speak, in addition to holding more than 23 ministerial meetings and sessions. Executive session in the presence of more than 300 ministers.