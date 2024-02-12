From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/12/2024 – 14:41

A BB Pensioncompany Pension Complementary Closed Company of the Country and which is part of the Banco do Brasil conglomerate (BB), announced this week the arrival of new executives to join the institution's executive board. Ricardo Serone Ribeiro Miranda is the new Financial and Investment Director and Vinicius Resende Teixeira, the new Director of Operations and Customer Relations.

Just like Sandro Grando, who became Chief Executive Officer on January 15, 2024, the new executives are committed to further stimulating the institution's strategic growth, in addition to taking care of the future of the more than 238 thousand participants of your plans pension additional.

With strong experience in the area of pensionSerone was Executive Manager of Caixa de Pension of Employees of Banco do Brasil (Previ), between 2018 and 2021, being responsible for creating the Investment Policies of the plans managed by the entity. Before assuming the Financial and Investment Directorship of BB Pensionheld the position of Executive Manager in the Operational Asset Collection and Restructuring Unit of the BB, since 2021.

Career employee BB, Vinicius Resende began activities at the Centro Franca (SP) agency in 1998. In 2002, he took office in the Retail Department, where he covered all technical functions until assuming the position of Manager, in 2014, in the Customer Department. He was Interim External Ombudsman for BB on several occasions between 2019 and 2021. In 2021, he was qualified in the Executive Program of BB and assumed the Executive Management of the Supplies, Infrastructure and Assets Department, where he developed and implemented innovation programs, new design solutions and developed a real estate efficiency and customer satisfaction strategy, in addition to significant gains in financial results.

Vinicius Resende Teixeira has a degree in Law from Unesp and an MBA in Human Resources Management, in addition to Ombudsman Certification, Executive Program Qualification and Executive and Management Counselor Training courses from IBGC.

Ricardo Serone Ribeiro Miranda has a degree in Mathematics and Law. He also has a postgraduate degree in Business Sciences – Strategic Management, Business Economics, Civil and Civil Procedural Law and Social Security Law.