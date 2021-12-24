Olympic Games Japan excludes diplomats from Olympics but avoids talk of boycott – China threatens to retaliate

Japan is not participating in the diplomatic boycott launched by the United States, nor is it sending a government representative to the Beijing Games.

Tokyo

Japan announced on Christmas Eve that it would not be sending an official representative of the country’s government to the Beijing Winter Olympics. Japan will not take part in the diplomatic boycott that began with the announcement by the United States, but will be content with simply representing the sports population.

Earlier in December, the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada declared a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games over the human rights situation in China and the oppression of the Uighur minority in particular. Athletes from the countries still participate in the competition as usual.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held from 4 to 20 June. February.

Japan government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno did not talk about a boycott in connection with the Japanese decision.

“The Japanese government considers it important that the values ​​of the international community, such as freedom, human rights and the rule of law, are also respected in China,” Matsuno said.

“As the Tokyo 2020 Games showed to the world, the Olympics and Paralympics are a celebration of peace and sport that will strengthen the world.”

In the summer, Tokyo hosted the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, which were postponed by a year of the corona pandemic.

Although Japan did not define its position as a boycott, the statement was made as a carefully considered statement. At the same time, the government said Japan had discussed human rights with Chinese representatives “on several levels.”

Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Games Seiko Hashimoto and Chairman of the Japan Olympic Committee Yasuhiro Yamashita traveling with these prospects to the Beijing Games as the country’s most important sports leaders.

“Hashimoto will go to the Games and show his thanks and respect to the athletes who have supported the Tokyo Games,” Matsuno confirmed.

Chairman of the Japan Paralympic Committee Kazuyuki Mori will lead the race team at the Beijing Paralympics in March.

China has warned countries that have declared a diplomatic boycott to retaliate sharply.

South Korea announced last week that it would not participate in the boycott, citing the necessary dealings with China. With these prospects in mind, at least France will send representatives of its government to the Games.

Also the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres plans to travel to the Games.

Chairman of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach announced earlier this month that he intends to remain neutral in the situation. He highlighted the normal participation of athletes in the Beijing Games as the most important thing.

Japan has found itself in a difficult position during the boycott as it tries to balance tensions between its two major trading partners, the US and China.