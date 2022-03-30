Olympic #Committee #Mika #Lehtimäki #denies #physical #harassment

Mika Lehtimäki resigned as head of the Finnish Olympic Committee’s top sports unit on Monday.

Finland former head of the Olympic Committee’s Center of Excellence for Sports Mika Lehtimäki denies Yle news allegations of inappropriate physical harassment.

Lehtimäki resigned on Monday, citing too familiar messages he had sent to his co-worker at night.

However, Yle reported on Tuesday that it was more than just sending night text messages. According to Yle’s information, there has been misuse for several years. It has also been associated with physical harassment.

Lehtimäki denies Yle’s claims.

“From Mika Lehtimäki’s side, there has been no more friendship in communication, cooperation and interaction. Mika Lehtimäki denies any kind of inappropriate physical contact. He also denies the allegations about the possibility of influencing people’s careers, ”Lehtimäki’s lawyer Hannu Kalkas notes in a statement sent to the media.

Lehtimäki received a written warning of inappropriate behavior last October.

The warning was issued by Mikko Salonen, Lehtimäki’s foreman, CEO of the Olympic Committee. A suspicion of Lehtimäki’s misconduct came to the attention of the Olympic Committee last autumn.

According to Lehtimäki’s press release, the investigation has included a joint meeting in which, in addition to Lehtimäki and Salonen, the Olympic Committee’s HR Manager, the parties, their employers and two Olympic Committee occupational health physicians have been present.

“In the discussions, all the views of the parties that have emerged so far have been reviewed. As a result, the parties have had no claims against each other. The discussions that have taken place have been confidential, and Lehtimäki cannot therefore make their more specific content public. ”

This Based on this, CEO Salonen has assessed the situation under employment law and issued a warning to Lehtimäki.

“In making the decision, Salonen has had at his disposal all the written material and the issues raised in the joint negotiations. The warning given to Lehtimäki has been based on inappropriate messages sent at night, ”the press release states.

According to Lehtimäki, there was no other reason for the warning, and everything he said at the Olympics press conference on Monday this week is true.

Lehtimäki does not comment further.