Franco attacks the study that they lash out at the knight. Maria De Filippi defends him

During the last episode of UeD, Franco has attached everyone they talk about effort within the show. But the thing that leaves everyone stunned is that Maria De Filippi is right and she reveals that she agrees with her words.

The host does not support his ways, but is in line with his claims. The 67-year-old professor attacks everyone those that argue than join the dating show be tiring. But let’s go in order and try to understand what happened.

At the study center, while talking with Gemma Galgani, Franco is informed that a new lady wants to meet him. He refuses the lady, but offers her to stay to meet other knights.

The woman admits that she is actually interested in Luigi too, but even the latter does not accept the date. Luigi, however, points out to Franco that the woman made a considerable effort to get involved for him.

Words that seem to find the consensus of many, especially Gianni Sperti and Tina Cipollari. But the professor doesn’t like it and replies like this: “Go dig the earth, that’s an effort. You have never worked in your life, it shows. Is it a chore? Is this an effort? “

“Then you will see what effort is. You are scoundrels. Who do I have it with? With all those who attack me. Whoever attacks me is a scoundrel for me “. While the study turns against Franco, Maria De Filippi shows her point of view: “It is a direct consequence. For him, staying here is not a job but a fun “.

“The drama and tiring of being in the studio center, for him, is exaggerated compared to the life that is normally lived away from the cameras. In some respects I understand it. For him it is not an effort to sit there, for him the fatigue is something else. When does he say scoundrels? There he is wrong ”.