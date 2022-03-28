Olympic champion auctions medal to help Ukraine victims

Former German cyclist Tony Martin, retired in 2021 with 4 world time trial titles and 5 stage wins in the Tour de Francewill auction the Olympic silver medal won in London 2012 to help the victims of the war in Ukraine.

Tony Martin (Cottbus, 36 years old) has indicated in the Bild newspaper that the money raised will go to help the victims of the war in Ukraine.

what you expect to collect



“If I can tell my grandchildren that I helped people with this medal, it will mean a lot more to me. No one can take away my memories.” commented the former German champion.

The cyclist who retired from the 2021 season with the Jumbo Visma jersey awaits that the auction of his Olympic medal raises around 20,000 euros.

“Every day I see terrible images of Ukraine on TV and it seems very wrong to sit on the sofa and accept this situation. It is not easy to part with the biggest trophy I could win in my career, but considering the fact that millions of people lost almost everything, it is something I really want to do, “he wrote on social networks.

His initiative has been welcomed by the world of cycling, a beautiful gesture that the people who receive the resources will appreciate.

EFE