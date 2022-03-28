Olympic champion auctions medal to help Ukraine victims

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Olympic Games London 2012
Photo:
London 2012 Olympic Games
He has been four times world time trial champion.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 28, 2022, 11:35 AM
Former German cyclist Tony Martin, retired in 2021 with 4 world time trial titles and 5 stage wins in the Tour de Francewill auction the Olympic silver medal won in London 2012 to help the victims of the war in Ukraine.
Tony Martin (Cottbus, 36 years old) has indicated in the Bild newspaper that the money raised will go to help the victims of the war in Ukraine.
It may interest you: (Colombia National Team: who goes for Cuadrado? The midfield deck)
what you expect to collect
“If I can tell my grandchildren that I helped people with this medal, it will mean a lot more to me. No one can take away my memories.” commented the former German champion.
The cyclist who retired from the 2021 season with the Jumbo Visma jersey awaits that the auction of his Olympic medal raises around 20,000 euros.
“Every day I see terrible images of Ukraine on TV and it seems very wrong to sit on the sofa and accept this situation. It is not easy to part with the biggest trophy I could win in my career, but considering the fact that millions of people lost almost everything, it is something I really want to do, “he wrote on social networks.
His initiative has been welcomed by the world of cycling, a beautiful gesture that the people who receive the resources will appreciate.
It may interest you: (Colombia Selection: the pact that would harm the playoff option)
EFE
March 28, 2022, 11:35 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Olympic #champion #auctions #medal #Ukraine #victims
Leave a Reply