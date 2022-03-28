Two more recoveries to complete the championship picture: the Poliziotti say goodbye to the play-offs and focus on the Italian Cup final

Valorugby Emilia takes second place and has a good chance of keeping it. The Fiamme Oro are in fact out of the play-offs. The Transvecta Calvisano confirms the team in the best form of the moment. These are the verdicts of the recovery round of the Peroni Top 10 in rugby. Two are missing to complete them.

Half an hour – So much took Valorugby to close the Sitav Lyons Piacenza practice. At 34 ‘the bonus point was already won (21-0). The tries then rose to 8v3, final result 56–21. Eight different scorers, a performing scrum package (perhaps the strongest in the championship) and the use from 58 ‘of the second line Alessandro Ortombina, one of the “little heroes” of Italy under 20 at the Six Nations, are among the happy notes of Valorugby. On the other hand, the Lions have now appeared at rest, having arrived unloaded in the season finale after being one of the revelations. One figure above all: 167 points collected in 3 defeats in the last 4 races. See also D'Agostino: “Italian, what a hunger. Purple midfield? There was a problem "

Flames extinguished – With the 30-18 home defeat against Calvisano, the Fiamme Oro say goodbye to the play-offs. Even if they win with the bonus the next two races would reach 49 points. Behind already now Petrarca, Valorugby and Rovigo. Calvisano can also reach 49, winning the easy recovery with Mogliano on Saturday. So I say goodbye. The goal for the Poliziotti becomes the final of the Italian Cup, on April 16 against Petrarca. It will be crucial to recover some of the over ten injured players, plus a few permit players from the Zebras. An example of the staff emergency: the Nicolò Zago pylon in recent weeks deployed third and second lines.

The phrase – The Calvisano coach Gianluca Guidi comments on the success as follows: “The 5 points are important, but once again we have kept the game too much in discussion. in difficulty on certain very simple situations. We have to find peace of mind, otherwise we are a team that can get into difficulty with every little problem. ” See also Napoli, Mertens: "I'd like to play more"

The situation – Classification: Petrarca points 68; Valorugby 56; Rovigo * 52; Colorno and Calvisano ** 44; Gold Flames 39; Viadana 28; Lyons 26; Mogliano * 21; Lazio 8 * fewer games Latest recoveries: Saturday 2 April Calvisano – Mogliano, 15 or 16 April Rovigo-Calvisano.

March 28 – 18:36

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Top #Valorugby #locks #2nd #place #Calvisano #shot #Gold #Flames