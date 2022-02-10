Olympialive | Niskanen and Pärmäkoski rejoice at the medal party, Therese Johaug talks about the worst minutes of her career – HS follows the Beijing Olympics moment by moment

Finland received two additional medals when Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski succeeded.

Beijing The Olympics will see a very interesting Finnish Day on Thursday, even though Finnish athletes will compete in only two sports.

The female skiers continued their Olympic contract in the 10 km traditional skiing competition, where Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski took silver and bronze after a fierce second battle.

On Thursday night, the duo won their medals in a joyous prize-giving ceremony.

“Everything was left on the track,” Niskanen received the medal around his neck.

Lions faced Slovakia in its Olympic opening and took a crushing score of 6-2.

