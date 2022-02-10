Friday, February 11, 2022
Olympialive | Niskanen and Pärmäkoski rejoice at the medal party, Therese Johaug talks about the worst minutes of her career – HS follows the Beijing Olympics moment by moment

February 10, 2022
Finland received two additional medals when Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski succeeded.

Beijing The Olympics will see a very interesting Finnish Day on Thursday, even though Finnish athletes will compete in only two sports.

The female skiers continued their Olympic contract in the 10 km traditional skiing competition, where Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski took silver and bronze after a fierce second battle.

On Thursday night, the duo won their medals in a joyous prize-giving ceremony.

“Everything was left on the track,” Niskanen received the medal around his neck.

Lions faced Slovakia in its Olympic opening and took a crushing score of 6-2.

In this story, Helsingin Sanomat’s sports editorial office follows the day’s competition events in cooperation with Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti and Satakunta Kansa’s sports editorial staff.

Read all the Olympic stuff at hs.fi/olympics

