Professor is dead Luc Montagnier. This was announced by the French newspaper Liberation, confirming the rumors already circulating yesterday about the death of the 89-year-old Nobel laureate. News of the death also from the newspaper La Croix, which was confirmed by the mayor of Neuilly.

The news of the death of the biologist and virologist was released yesterday by France Soir and relaunched on Twitter by some figures linked to the French scientific world. Recently Montagnier, who had taken critical positions towards the anti-covid vaccine, had participated in Milan in a no vax and no green pass event organized by Senator Gianluigi Paragone. “There are no confirmations on the death but we are unable to establish contacts with the professor’s entourage”, the words of the former exponent grillino last night in a video on Facebook.

Liberation today explains that it has obtained confirmation in the medical field and another from institutional sources. Montagnier died on Tuesday at the American hospital in Neuilly, as confirmed to the newspaper by Dr. Beatrice Milbert. Furthermore, the municipality of Neully has confirmed that the certificate certifying his death has been deposited.



Luc Montagnier, emeritus director of the Center national de la recherche scientifique and of the Viral Oncology Unit of the Pasteur Institute in Paris, he was a pioneer in the research of the virus responsible for AIDS, together with Françoise Barré-Sinoussi and Jean-Claude Chermann, studies that earned him the Nobel Prize for Medicine. A discovery, however, accompanied by strong controversies with the American scientist Robert Gallo, which sparked a heated international dispute over which of the two could boast the authorship of the research. Then, at the time of the Nobel in 2008, there were also ‘internal’ rivalries with colleagues from his own institute who participated in the discovery awarded with the Nobel.

Over the years, however, Montagnier’s positions have become increasingly controversial with respect to science and official medicine: from those on the relationship between vaccines and autism, to those on AIDS itself, to those on the so-called ‘memory of water’ principle at the basis of homeopathy, up to the recent past on Covid-19, an infection against which it has always claimed, regarding the origin and spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, the hypothesis of an ad hoc plot.

Indeed, in 2009, Montagnier did not hesitate to affirm in an American documentary that denied the viral origin of AIDS, that “a good immune system” is capable of fighting HIV. Nonetheless, his name was the first article published in the journal ‘Science’ in May 1983, which described for the first time a human retrovirus found in all AIDS patients. In 2010, at about 80 years old, Montagnier, who moved to Shanghai, in an interview with the same magazine reported that he was engaged in studies on “electromagnetic waves produced by DNA in contact with water”. Work considered by many to be “crazy”, which ended up discrediting the virologist in the eyes of the scientific community.