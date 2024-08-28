Oliviero Toscani: “I have an incurable disease, I don’t know how much longer I have”

Well-known photographer Oliviero Toscani has revealed that he has an incurable disease and does not know how long he has left to live.

Interviewed by Evening CourierToscani revealed: “In a year I lost 40 kilos. I can’t even drink wine anymore: the flavour is altered by the medicines”.

The photographer then talks about the disease that struck him, amyloidosis. Toscani admits that he doesn’t know how long he has left to live and then adds: “Of course I’m not interested in living like this. I need to call my friend Cappato. I’ve known him since he was a boy. Every now and then I feel like it. I already told him once and he asked me if I was stupid.”

Toscani, then, states that he does not want to be remembered for a single photo but for “the whole, for the commitment. It is not an image that makes history, it is an ethical, aesthetic, political choice to make with your work”.

He admits he is not afraid of dying: “As long as it doesn’t hurt. And then I’ve lived too much and too well, I’m spoiled. I’ve never had a boss, a salary, I’ve always been free.”

“It makes me laugh: the beauty is that I had never thought of finding myself in this situation, it is a new situation that must be faced – adds Toscani who is undergoing an experimental treatment – ​​The beauty is that you are no longer interested in homeland, family and property, the ruin of man”.

The photographer then talks about his relationship with his friend Luciano Benetton: “When I told him I had a rare disease, he replied: ‘Oliviero, you were born with a rare disease!’. We talk twice a week, but I don’t want him to come. This kind of thing is demanding for me”.

What still makes him angry is “Meloni with her victim mentality! Someone who can’t say ‘I’m anti-fascist’, what is she? They are not capable of governing, they have no excuse. But Italians are made that way. Look at America how they rebel. In a month, enthusiasm and creativity emerge.”