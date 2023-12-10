Music star Olivia Rodrigo’s minidresses are as common to her as her already emblematic posture when posing in front of photographers (with her head tilted and the fingers of both hands clasped). Nineties-inspired garments, but reduced to the minimum possible length to continue being considered dresses.

Nominated for six Grammys in the next edition of the renowned music awards, the artist has already begun her promotional tour to build her career until the event in the month of February. At the moment she is not doing badly: only this week she has been crowned as one of the most stylish people of the year by The New York Times and his latest album, Guts, has been chosen as one of the best of 2023 by Associated Press. On the cover of this LP? Olivia Rodrigo poses reclining with her favorite garment, another micro slip dress. In this case she is one of the models from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims, and she wears it over a mauve satin bra from Araks.

Olivia Rodrigo performing in Los Angeles on December 1, wearing a metallic Rabanne dress. Getty Images

The tour of this work, Guts World Tour, for the spring of next year, is what has Rodrigo busiest right now, but he makes time for numerous appearances. This week we saw her appearing as a guest on the popular American television program The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, on Thursday, and attending the station’s Jingle Ball iHeart Radio, on Friday.

While on the Jimmy Fallon show last Thursday, wearing a 90s-inspired ShuShu/Tong dress and Louboutin shoes. Getty Images

For these last dates she has chosen once again her fetish item, the slip minidress. Specifically, with Jimmy Fallon, a black 90s-inspired design, with printed blue flowers and transparencies on the neckline from the Shanghai-based brand ShuShu/Tong, which specializes in naïve designs. A proposal from her spring-summer 2024 collection, which she combined with a blue headband and platform shoes and bracelet by Christian Louboutin (the Movida model). The next day, for her appearance at the Jingle Ball in New York, the singer preferred not to resort to inspirations and directly rescued a garment from the nineties. A red Versace dress from the brand’s fall-winter 1996 collection, which she accessorized with high Dr. Martens boots with knee-high stockings.

Olivia Rodrigo last Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York, upon her arrival at the iHeartRadio station’s Jingle Ball 2023. She is wearing a Versace minidress and Dr. Martens boots. Getty Images

Similar to the negligee, the lingerie-inspired dress has its origins more than a century ago, when Madeleine Vionnet proposed the bias cut that contoured the bodies of women who danced to the rhythm of the frenetic Roaring Twenties. A style recovered during the nineties, both in its most grunge (with Courtney Love as a great ambassador) and in its minimalist meaning (Calvin Klein). Then the design was cut, on the bias or not, and covered in lace to look like it came straight from the underwear drawer, like those popularized then on the big screen by characters like Elvira Hancock from Scarface (Michelle Pfeiffer) or, on the red carpet, pop emblems of those years such as Winona Ryder, Drew Barrymore or Sarah Jessica Parker.

Winona Ryder at the 1989 Oscars, Christy Turlington posing in a Calvin Klein Collection resort 1992 design, and Drew Barrymore at a premiere in Los Angeles in 1995. All three could easily be on Olivia Rodrigo’s mood board. Getty Images

Returning to Rodrigo, the former Disney factory actress has worked for years with the stylist sisters Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, who also often collaborate with Rosalía. They were in charge of the Chanel suit with which she visited the White House during the pandemic to star in a campaign in favor of vaccination in the United States. “We remember it as an iconic moment,” they said some time later the stylists. A viral moment for the creator of Drivers License, the quarantine anthem. In recent months, however, the creator of Good 4 U has been put in the hands of Danielle Goldberg, in charge of the style of other ‘best dressed’ of the moment such as Greta Lee or Kaia Gerber.

The lingerie inspiration also works in ‘midi’ length: on the left, from Saint Laurent and, on the right, from Givenchy, two alternatives to the classic slip dress cut on the bias. Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo has a very particular style of her own, one that also influences thousands of people around the world. Especially in his companions centennials of generation who carefully follow each of their appearances and elections. His style is a sum of nineties influences and clothes. vintage of those years, everything passed through the at least apparent filter of simplicity and, increasingly, through that of sexy, understood in the most traditional way.

Microdresses that play with transparencies: from the left, Olivia Rodrigo with a design by Calvin Luo, in metallic mesh and by Mirror Palais. Getty Images

“That’s my diary,” he told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday about Guts, “But I have had a completely different experience as a composer with this,” she added about Can’t Catch Me Now, the main theme of the movie The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Another of his recent milestones. Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2021 and Billboard’s Artist of 2022. Olivia Rodrigo closes this 2023 in style, promising many headlines for next year 2024. She is probably waiting for them dressed in her favorite pattern.