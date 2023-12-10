The semifinals of the 2023 Apertura Tournament are being played, of the Liga MX. While the path continues to meet the monarch of the current semester, the Stove Football heading to Closing 2024 has already started.
Here we leave you the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors of C2024:
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The young defender Pachuca draws the attention of the board of directors Chivas. Whoever is considered a promise of the Tuzos does not frown upon joining the rojiblancos.
The Hidalgo youth player already debuted in the Apertura 2021 and in the Apertura 2023 he participated in nine matches, all as a starter.
In Chivas It seems like anyone can do whatever they want. Despite his indiscipline, El Chicote could remain with the Flock, since according to the journalist’s information Rodrigo Camachothe people from Guadalajara agreed to renew the left back for at least one more year.
After his good championship with Puebla By scoring eleven goals, including the Liguilla, the forward is in the sights of several teams, one of them is Chivas. However, it is mentioned that La Franja already rejected the first offer from the rojiblanco club.
Given this, Blue Cross would have launched another better offer, as was announced by the Journal THIS. Guadalajara put up two million dollars, while La Maquina would be willing to put up four million dollars. Other interested parties are Pachuca, Toluca, Atlas and Necaxa.
The camoteros seek to receive at least five million dollars, although their ideal plan is for it to be close to seven million dollars.
For more news on Liga MX transfers
The Nene would be practically armored by the Guadalajara when negotiating a contract that ranges from four to five years. His current contract expires on December 31, but everything is going in good shape to extend his relationship, as the portal announced. Halftime. The source explained that they want to make it official before the team returns to the preseason.
According Jaqueline Almodóvar of Fox Sports, Braves is interested in the Argentine defender River Platewho has experience in Europe, having served in the Olympique Lyon of the Ligue 1 of France and the Zenit of the Premier league from Russia, however, so far there is nothing formal.
Of course, according to the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe defender will not renew his contract and that would be an advantage for Juárez.
As the days go by, new names join the options of Blue Cross. The Argentine attacker plays in the Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany, however, does not have much continuity.
“Iván Alonso has already put on the table the forward he wants for Cruz Azul, a player with whom he also shares a great friendship: Lucas Alario”could be read on social networks.
Likewise, the reporter Iliany Aparicioof the Record Diaryreported that La Maquina had already had a rapprochement with the attacker in the last transfer market.
The Colombian’s name had already been heard for some time Blue Cross. According to various accounts, the goalkeeper became the priority for the Uruguayan Ivan Alonsonew sports director of the club.
This weekend, the journalist from Fox Sports, David Espinozaannounced that La Maquina will seek to negotiate with National Athletic The transfer, however, has a competitor, the River Plate.
The future of the goalkeeper with Braves is in doubt after the hiring of Sebastian JuradoHowever, he still has a contract.
“He is a benchmark, he has a contract until May and his contract will end and at that end we have to renew ourselves. Suddenly changes have to be made, cycles end, he has a contract and from then on the competition will be even better than what we had”declared Beto Valdezsports president of the club.
However, some media outlets claim that the board is seeking to terminate the three-time World Cup player’s contract.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel revealed that Hot Group seeks accommodation for the Chilean, since it does not enter into plans of Queretarowhile in Tijuana the technician Miguel Herrera He does not want. They are already looking for an accommodation for the attacker, being offered to the University of Chile and Colo Colowhich can be from a transfer with salary absorption.
As it had been handled, the striker is no longer considered by Chivassince it was informed by the board after a meeting.
The attacker has been given the freedom to negotiate with another team, facilitating everything, whether it be a sale or a loan. I could play in the Liga MX wave MLS.
Fernando Esquivel announced that Puebla and Tijuana They have started negotiations for the forward, who is not part of the border team’s plans. The Strip is interested, but does not have the capital to fully acquire the letter, so they would seek a transfer.
It should be remembered that the Canadian already had a time at the camotero club, where he had good times.
Cesar Luis Merlo reported that the defender and youth squad of Pachuca will go to Greece from Costa Rica, with a loan for six months without purchase option.
It seems that the plans are not working out Guadalajarasince the midfielder they longed for so much has already renewed his bond with the Mazatlan until 2026.
The only way to get him off the team is with a very attractive offer.
In accordance with Fernando Esquivel, Chivas He would have already launched a formal offer for Chicharito to wear the red and white jacket again. However, the amount offered was not disclosed. It should be remembered that the forward did not renew his contract with The Los Angeles Galaxy and is free.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Liga #transfers #heading #C2024 #Castillo #Cavallini #Mammana #Montecinos #Ríos
Leave a Reply