🚨[EXCLUSIVO] Chivas negotiates with Pachuca the purchase of defender José Castillo.

The footballer, who does not train alongside the main group, wants to make the jump to Chivas.

The Hidalgo youth player already debuted in the Apertura 2021 and in the Apertura 2023 he participated in nine matches, all as a starter.

Given this, Blue Cross would have launched another better offer, as was announced by the Journal THIS. Guadalajara put up two million dollars, while La Maquina would be willing to put up four million dollars. Other interested parties are Pachuca, Toluca, Atlas and Necaxa.

The camoteros seek to receive at least five million dollars, although their ideal plan is for it to be close to seven million dollars.

Emmanuel Mammana will not renew with River Plate, he will be free as of December 31, his agent maintains contact with FC Juarez, Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, the best proposal is that of Bravos.

Of course, according to the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe defender will not renew his contract and that would be an advantage for Juárez.

There are BIG CHANCES that Lucas Alario will play in South America again. The striker received a FORMAL OFFER from Inter from Porto Alegre. Furthermore, they confirm to me that the proposal is VERY interesting. It is worth mentioning that he still has a current contract with Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Iván Alonso has already put on the table the forward he wants for Cruz Azul, a player with whom he also shares a great friendship: Lucas Alario”could be read on social networks.

Likewise, the reporter Iliany Aparicioof the Record Diaryreported that La Maquina had already had a rapprochement with the attacker in the last transfer market.

Excl.

Kevin Mier becomes the first option in Cruz Azul for the goal in I. Alonso's project. The departure of Sebastian Jurado makes the importance of closing the position for the preseason as soon as possible. The negotiations with Toluca for Volpi do not...

This weekend, the journalist from Fox Sports, David Espinozaannounced that La Maquina will seek to negotiate with National Athletic The transfer, however, has a competitor, the River Plate.

“He is a benchmark, he has a contract until May and his contract will end and at that end we have to renew ourselves. Suddenly changes have to be made, cycles end, he has a contract and from then on the competition will be even better than what we had”declared Beto Valdezsports president of the club.

However, some media outlets claim that the board is seeking to terminate the three-time World Cup player’s contract.

The attacker has been given the freedom to negotiate with another team, facilitating everything, whether it be a sale or a loan. I could play in the Liga MX wave MLS.

It should be remembered that the Canadian already had a time at the camotero club, where he had good times.

The youth squad Pedro Martínez is leaving Pachuca: the defender is traveling to Costa Rica to join first division team Grecia.

Arrives on loan for six months and without purchase option.

The only way to get him off the team is with a very attractive offer.